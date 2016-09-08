Work on Peddapalli – Nizamabad railway line began in 1993

With the Karimnagar district all set for trifurcation into Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Jagtial districts, the Peddapalli-Nizamabad via Karimnagar and Jagtial railway line is likely to emerge the cheapest mode of transportation to the proposed new districts from Karimnagar town and vice-versa.

Besides, the completion of the railway line up to Nizamabad very soon would throw open more economic activity in the fertile rich Jagtial and Peddapalli districts with the ferrying of vegetables other agricultural produce to the neighbouring Maharashtra State and also other parts of the country.

The work on the Peddapalli – Nizamabad railway line covering a distance of 177 kilometres was launched by the late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1993. After much delay, the first phase from Peddapalli to Karimnagar covering a stretch of 35.3 kilometers was completed in 2001 by introducing a passenger train service.

The Karimnagar to Jagtial stretch covering a distance of 47.34 kilometres was completed in 2007. The railway line was completed till Armoor and the authorities have conducting engine rolling till Morthad. Following the initiative taken by Nizamabad MP Kavitha, the authorities have intensified the works. The railway sources said that in all probability the line would be connected to the Nizamabad by March 2017. Till recently, the authorities were a worried lot over poor occupancy ratio in the push-pull train service from Sirpur Khagaznagar to Jagtial via Peddapalli and Karimnagar. Now, the authorities were upbeat expecting a good rush of commuters to travel in the train to reach the proposed Jagtial and Peddapalli district headquarters from Karimnagar. Mostly the government employees, who were allotted to Jagtial and Peddapalli districts, were happy to travel in the push-pull train services at cheaper prices when compared to RTC bus fares.

The fare ranges from a minimum of Rs. 10 to Rs. 35 to the last destination of Sirpur Khagaznagar. The fare to Peddapalli from Karimnagar station is only Rs. 10 per head and to Jagtial it is only Rs. 15 per head. “We (all employees) are eagerly waiting to travel regularly in push-pull train to reach Jagtial and Peddapalli districts”, quipped a government employee, who was posted to Peddapalli district.