Warns Government of agitation if cases against farmers are not withdrawn.

Telangana Telegu Desam Party working president A. Revanth Reddy said the people of the district, who had supported statehood movement and the TRS all times, will launch agitations to dethrone the Government for its alleged anti-people policies.

Mr. Revanth Reddy visited the Karimnagar jail on Wednesday to meet TDP district president Ch. Vijayaramana Rao and others. The TDP leaders were lodged in the jail following police filing criminal cases against them when they went berserk and attacked the SRSP office in Sultanabad mandal last Thursday demanding release of SRSP waters to Peddapalli farmers.

Talking to newsmen, Mr. Reddy said that the TRS had attained power by using the Telangana sentiment. “Now, the sentiment is fading away and the people are realizing the true colours of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and will teach him a fitting lesson” he said. Flaying the Government for foisting false cases against the TDP leaders and farmers, when they sought SRSP waters, he demanded that the Government withdraw all the cases unconditionally. He warned the Government of agitations in support of farmers.

He demanded that the Government register non-bailable cases against ministers Etala Rajender and T. Harish Rao for not providing SRSP waters to the farmers of Peddapalli region. Reminding that the TDP Government had provided water to the farmers of SRSP ayacut when the project had 18 TMCs of water, he criticised the TRS Government for not providing water to the farmers when the project had more than 40 TMCs.

When the dalits secured free power for the households in the integrated Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana Government was registering power theft cases against them for using the power. He complained and said that more than 25 dalits were lodged in the jail for using the free power. The party would provide all legal assistance and sureties for the release of dalits from the jail, he said.

He also pointed out that they would launch agitations demanding water from the Sripada Yellampalli Project to the farmers of Karimnagar district. TDP farmers’ wing leader Prathap Reddy, district leaders A. Narsinga Rao and others were also present.