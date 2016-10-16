Weapons of Peace:Warangal City Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu explains the working of a police weapon at the Open House in Hanamkonda on Saturday.— PHOTO: M. MURALI

Warangal city police outreach event during Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week

The sacrifices made by the police personnel in the call of duty should not go waste and each of them would be remembered for their bravery, City Police Commissioner G Sudhir Babu said.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Open House’ organised as part of the Police Commemmoration Week at the Town Hall in Public Garden in Hanamkonda on Saturday, the City Police Chief said it would help show everyone how the police department works.

“Every policeman is dedicated to his or her duty to maintain law and order and to protect life and property of citizens,” he said

Weaponry display

Weaponry of the department and the equipment used by the bomb squad, CLUES team and fingerprint team were put on display in different stalls. Children from different schools thronged the venue and curiously inspected the weapons as City Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu went on explaining how they were used.

Students who visited the Open House expressed happiness at the opportunity to view the equipment. “I am excited to see all the weapons and equipment. I came to know how the bomb disposal squad works. They are really brave to work with danger all around them. The Open House educated most of us about how the department works,” B. Harish, a degree first year student of a private college, said.

Week-long exhibition

The Open House shall remain open for visitors till October 21 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Further, everyday from 6 to to 8 p.m. jagruthi teams of the Police Commissionerate will conduct cultural programmes to create awareness on issues like superstitions, road accidents, child marriages and other social evils.

The City Police is organising a 5K run from the Commissionerate on Sunday morning 6 a.m. as part of the Police Martyrs’ Commemoration.