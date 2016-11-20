In an unfortunate incident a 63-year-old man lost his life while trying to protect himself from attacking honeybees near Dodanda village in Indervelli mandal of Adilabad district on Saturday. He drowned in a local stream in which he had jumped after being chased by a swarm of stinging bees.

According to information, Bhosle Prabhu, of Gotti Pathar village in Utnoor mandal picked cotton from his fields near Dodanda village on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning while carrying a small quantity of cotton to sell to Dodanda village he briefly rested under a tree for smoking a beedi.

The bees which were apparently disturbed by the smoke from his beedi attacked him. With the deadly bees chasing him he jumped into the cold water of the stream and drowned.