Hyderabad, October 30, 2016
Updated: October 30, 2016 17:15 IST

Let the KCR popularity survey be done among students and farmers: Uttam

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy. File Photo: K.V.S. Giri
TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy. File Photo: K.V.S. Giri
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president was addressing a rally in his Huzurnagar constituency.

Terming a survey that placed the Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao as the most popular Chief Minister as farce, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has challenged CM to conduct survey on his popularity among students and farmers.

Mr. Reddy, who was addressing a rally in his Huzurnagar constituency, said when over 14 lakh students and families of 2.5 lakh employees in privte colleges are unable to celebrate Deepavali due to non-release of fee reimbursement dues, the TRS actisvists were shamefully celebrating a fabricated survery.

Similarly, it was just darkness in the families of over 37 lakh farmers for the third consecutive year as State Government failed to clear crop loan-waiver dues. “Thousands of poor patients and their relatives are in immense pain and agony with hospitals refusing treatment under Aarogyasri due to non-payment of dues by the government,” he said.

He wondered whether KCR was ranked number one in popularity for being 'insensitive' and 'inhuman' towards poor. He wanted to know whether all these issues were taken into consideration by those who did the survey. The overwhelming response to Congress party's signature campaign on Fee Reimbursement in all districts itself indicates how popular the CM is, he remarked.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the CM has turned revenue surplus Telangana into a bankrupt State with over Rs. 70,000 Crore debts in 28 months. He alleged that contractors, who are paying kickbacks to KCR and his family, have become major recipients of State funds and it was time TRS leaders did a serious introspection on their behaviour and approach towards the people of Telangana.

