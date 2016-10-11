Keeping his election promise, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has formally inaugurated the Siddipet district at 11:13 am on the auspicious occasion of Dasara on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly established Collector's office and declared open formation of new districts. The entire headquarters town wore pink colour with banners and posters welcoming Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao.

Even the balloons that were released into the air were pink.

At exactly the same time, the new districts were inaugurated by respective Ministers entrusted with the job. The Medak district carved out from the existing old Medak district was inaugurated by Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy.

Incidentally, Siddipet, the district headquarters for the newly formed Siddipet and constituency headquarters, was the place from where Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has started his political career and Chintamadaka, the native village of the Chief Minister falls in the same constituency limits.