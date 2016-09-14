Relatives of Naveen stage dharna

An Industrial Training Institute student died of an electric shock after stepping on a live wire lying ‘'unattended’ adjoining an agricultural field on the outskirts of Burgampadu on Tuesday.

The incident triggered tension in Burgampadu as the grief-stricken relatives of the deceased staged a stir in the mandal headquarters town later in the day.

The deceased was identified as G. Naveen, 19, a student of a private Industrial Training Institute of Sarapaka.

Sources said that Naveen was electrocuted while walking towards an agricultural field to assist his family members in farm operations.

Infuriated over the incident, some of the relatives of Naveen staged a dharna in front of the local electricity sub-station along with his body blaming the field staff for his tragic death.

The relatives called off the agitation following an assurance by the officials concerned to inquire into the incident.