Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of Hyderabad High Court made it clear that the Telangana government has to balance between the laudable objective of removal of illegal encroachments on ‘nalas’ in Hyderabad with protecting the citizen from arbitrary whimsical actions of the officers. Officers have been asked to give two weeks’ notice for citizens to respond.

He was passing orders in yet another batch of writ petitions filed by citizens complaining that officers were resorting to demolitions without giving any opportunity at all. Advocate General of Telangana K. Ramakrishna Reddy said there was a need to remove the encroachments forthwith. He said officers will follow a lawful method and not act arbitrarily. He said demolitions would be done division-wise but expeditiously. The judge then said he would pass a general order. The court made it clear that while it appreciated the State’s intention in removing the illegal encroachments on ‘nalas’ and tank-beds that led to inundation of certain areas, proper notice and granting an opportunity for people to respond was also necessary. Demolitions without notice would cause hardship to children, elders, and sick in these structures.

The judge issued guidelines including giving prior notice to occupants of structures that are allegedly on ‘nalas’ and tank-beds.