With an objective to encourage Rajbhasha Hindi in official work as well as in communication, the NTPC Ramagundam has launched the fortnight long Hindi Pakhwada from Wednesday.

As part of the celebrations, NTPC Ramagundam Executive Director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra flagged off the Rajbhasha rally in the township where the residents, CISF and school students participated in the programme. Later, the ED released Rajbhasha appeal and stressed on the extensive use of Hindi language in the day to day activities. He also administered pledge to all the participants.

On the opening day, a Hindi ‘sulekh’ competition was organised for the heads of various departments and other senior officials. During the fortnight, Rajbhasha knowledge and Hindi grammar, Hindi news reading, word power, doha lekhan (writing), Hindi painting make a word, Hindi Sulekh, essay writing, Hindi advertisement (social and commercial) etc would be organised for NTPC employees and their family members as well as CISF jawans. The closing ceremony of the fortnight will be held on September 29 wherein winners of different competitions will be awarded.