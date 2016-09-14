A railway track was washed away between Gurazala and Nadikud in Guntur district on Tuesday._ Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

Low-lying areas inundated as tank breaches at Miryala

After a spell of heavy rain pounded parts of Macherla and Gurazala mandals on Tuesday, the railway track between Nadikudi and Macherla was washed away, disrupting train services in the Guntur-Macherla-Guntur section.

The Macherla-Guntur train was stopped near Gurazala following information about the damage to the track. The passenger train started in Macherla at 5.30 a.m. It was supposed to have reached Gurazala by 6 a.m. But it was stopped midway.

SCR Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur, Vijay Sharma, said that restoration work was under progress.

“There has been a heavy rain overnight. The track has a hilly catchment area on one side, from where water could have gushed onto the track,” he said. The heavy rain inundated several colonies, besides breaching tanks and snapping road links.

Woman killed

A 60-year-old woman, Pandilla Krishnaveni, wife of Yellamanda Reddy, was killed in Karalapadu village of Piduguralla mandal when the wall of her house collapsed on Monday night.

A major breach to a water tank spread over 300 acres at Miryala between Karempudi and Gurazala led to water gushing into low-lying areas in Karempudi, Gurazala, and Macherla.