Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said the State Government has been making all efforts to extend best facilities to the students in the newly formed state. Addressing the students after inaugurating the digital classroom at Siddipet Zilla Parishat High School on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that this would be the best opportunity for the students to learn with newly available technology.

Informing that these digital classrooms were available across 3,352 day schools and residential schools, the Minister said that it was started at 129 schools in Siddipet district. He urged the teachers to create confidence among public on government schools and increase the strength of students.

In Sangareddy district the programmes were commenced by MLAs Mahipal Reddy, Chinta Prabhakar and M. Bhoopal Reddy at Ramachandrapuram, Nandikandi and Tadkal respectively.