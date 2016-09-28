The water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam remained static at 37 feet all through the day on Tuesday. Contrary to the expectations that the water level in the river may cross the first warning level of 43 feet, the water level continued to hover around 37 feet till late in the evening on Tuesday.

Though the inflow from the upper reaches of the river slightly decreased in the evening, the officials of the Irrigation Department maintained vigil on the banks of the river to prevent untoward incidents.

Chief Engineer (Projects) V. Sudhakar made an on the spot assessment of the safety measures at the Karakatta (flood bank) and the bathing ghats along the river banks on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Kinnerasani dam near Palvancha continued to receive heavy inflow of over 8000 cusecs from the upper reaches of the river on Tuesday.

With the reservoir almost reaching its maximum storage level, the staff concerned opened three crest gates of the dam on Tuesday night to release flood water downstream.