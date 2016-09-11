The Ganesha idol made using cow dung installed at Vaikunthapuram Venkateswara Swamy temple on the outskirts of Sangareddy has been drawing a large number of devotees.

According to Varadachary, chief priest at the temple, the idol was prepared using about 500 kilograms of cow dung which was reduced to 150 kilograms after being dried up. As cow dung could not blend properly, they have to mix tamarind powder to make an idol out of it. “Some Sthapathis came here and designed this. We took this up to highlight the importance of cows and cow dung,” said the chief priest.