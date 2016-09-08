Focus on convergence of departments, rationalisation of staff

A day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the action plans submitted by various departments on redeployment of existing staff, identification of buildings to house their district-level offices in the new districts, the government on Wednesday released Rs.26 crore from the Special Development Fund to meet the expenditure for reorganisation of districts.

This will help district Collectors to plan and execute the action plans so that all new districts, revenue divisional offices and mandal revenue offices will be ready to function from day one when the new districts will become a reality from October 11. As proposed by the revenue department, the government released Rs.1 crore for each of the existing districts barring Hyderabad and also to the proposed 17 new districts to meet the expenses towards transportation of furniture, files, computer peripherals, communication systems etc..

Though one cannot rule out changes to the draft notification in view of demands for creation of new districts, mandals and revenue divisions, sources said there may not be too many changes. The proposal to bring integration, synergy within related departments and rationalisation of staff will be finalised in the coming days. The postings and ‘orders to serve’ based on nativity and seniority may be issued one week in advance to the officers and staff so that they will be at their work stations from October 11.