Free legal aid for all the poor, says District Judge

The members of District Legal Services Authority taking out a rally as part of a nation-wide campaign, in Sangareddy on Thursday.

District Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman B. Sai Kalyan Chakravarthi said free legal aid would be extended to all the poor and the needy. He said those with an income of less then ₹1 lakh a year, STs, SCs, victims of trafficking, women and children, differently-abled and other such sections were eligible for free legal aid.

A rally was taken out from the district court complex to inspection bungalow in the district headquarters led by Justice Kalyana Chakravarthi. It was part of the ten-day campaign on legal services that has been taken up across the country. ‘Access to justice for all’ was the motto of the DLSA, he said and added that para-legal volunteers should inform everyone about the services being extended by them.

First Class Additional Magistrate Justice Lakshmi Kameswari and Fifth Additional Magistrate Justice Rajani said the jurisdiction of DLSA was extensive while cases can be resolved with mutual consent. DLSA Secretary M. Bhavani said the campaign that began on November 9 would be continued till November 18 with legal volunteers visiting every house and explaining people of the services being offered from the authority.

Judges Shyam Sree, G.V. Maheshnath, Devi Manasa and others participated in the rally.