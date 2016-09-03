Environmental clearances have been issued for eight sand reaches in the district to meet the local demand District Collector Neetu Prasad has said.

At a meeting with the officials on Friday, the Collector said that the sand reaches were located at Kadambapur and Gattepalli in Sultanabad mandal, Kanagarthi in Odela mandal, Korekal in Veenavanka mandal, Tanugula in Jammikunta, Mirjapet in Srirampur mandal, Jaina in Dharmapuri mandal and Goliwada in Ramagundam mandal.

Out of 28 sand reaches inspected, the authorities had given environmental clearances for about eight reaches for local use, she stated.

She informed the district-level committee to conduct inspections of sand reaches at least once in a week to check illegal sand quarrying. She also directed the tahsildars to auction the sand stored in illegal dumps in various villages in the district. Assistant Director (mines and geology) Kodandaram Reddy and others were also present.