Ms. Kavita, daughter of the Telangana CM, said that similar situations existed in several states where family members were in politics.

Nizamabad Parliament member, Kalvakuntla Kavita has said that dynasty politics was a reality in the country and cannot be wished away in the present circumstances.

Responding to a question that three of her family members — Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao were actually running the State along with her, Ms. Kavita reminded that similar situation existed in several states where family members were in politics.

Look at Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh or even for that matter the Congress itself where family members have a role, she said adding that the impression in Telangana was bound to be similar. “I wish that could go away,” Ms. Kavita said at a ‘Meet the Press’ event organised at the Press Club Hyderabad.

The daughter of KCR however argued that KCR’s family members were all in the forefront of Telangana struggle and have people’s acceptance, and that is important. “We have to be judged on merit as well than just the family members.”

Bollywood



The Nizamabad MP also made it clear that tokenism will not work and the Bollywood has to take a stand against artistes from Pakistan when the nation’s mood is against them due to terrorism promoted by the Pakistani agencies. “Artistes from several other countries like Nepal are also associated with Bollywood. Why isn’t there any objection to them and only Pakistan,” she said asking Bollywood to take a firm stand now.

She also reminded that artistes are no more just confined to art and they have also become political and commercial. To another question, she said the army should be believed on surgical strikes and there is no need to show any proof.

Ms. Kavita was bold in stating that personal beliefs of the Chief Minister would reflect in the Governance in some way, while responding to a question on Mr. KCR’s belief in Vastu and that the present Secretariat was being planned to razed primarily for his belief in Vastu. At the same time, one has to consider whether the new Secretariat would help in smooth governance or not, she said supporting the Chief Minister.

Criticising the AP Chief Minister Chandra babu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh’s reported statement that small districts in Telangana will not help with good governance, she said it was better for Mr. Lokesh to understand governance first and confine himself to AP. “If we start criticising AP Government’s rule it would not be fine.”