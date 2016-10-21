Cotton price touches all-time high in Karimnagar

However, farmers sing the blues over low yield

Cotton price soared to an all-time high in various agricultural market yards in Karimnagar district, thanks to the demand in the international market. However, incessant rains and stagnation of water in fields had become a cause for concern for farmers who had poor yield.

As against the market price of Rs. 4,160 per quintal fixed by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), cotton was being purchased by private traders at all market yards at a whopping price of over Rs. 5,000 per quintal. At Jammikunta market yard, cotton was sold at Rs. 5,400 per quintal and in Karimnagar town, it was sold at Rs. 5,150 per quintal.

But farmers remained a disappointed lot as they could not reap riches owing to poor yield following incessant rains in the recent past.

With the onset of khariff, the State government had asked farmers to not cultivate cotton as there was slump in the international market and they would not get adequate price for their produce.

Against the normal area of cultivation in 2.26 lakh hectares in the integrated Karimnagar district, cotton was cultivated only in 1.6 lakh hectares. During the initial season, cotton did not grow owing to dry weather conditions. Subsequently, heavy rains damaged the existing crop by way of pest attack and lesser yield. The cotton crop that otherwise provides three harvests came down to a single harvest as the result of incessant rains.

“When we get a bumper harvest, the cotton price would be so less that we would be forced to go for distress sale. Now there is lesser yield, but higher price ever. It is time for the government to increase the MSP to Rs. 6,000 per quintal and procure the same through CCI,” urged Ramreddy, a farmer from Gopalraopeta village of Karimnagar mandal.