Cong -TRS clash in Nalgonda

Congress MLA from Nalgonda Komatireddy Venkatreddy and a few other party cadres were arrested just outside the district headquarters town after a clash ensued between two groups that took out rallies to the foundation-laying function for an orange market yard in Gandhamvaarigudem.

Groups belonging to both the Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi took out rallies to the location, just five km from Nalgonda town. While Mr. Komatireddy was in the rally, the TRS cadres too took out a procession to the site of proposed market yard because Ministers T. Harish Rao and G. Jagadhish Reddy were attending the function scheduled later in the afternoon.

Vehicles damaged

At a spot midway, the two processions came closer to each other and stone-pelting ensued around 4 p.m. It was said that at least a dozen two-wheelers and about four cars and sports utility vehicles belonging to the Congress leaders and cadres were damaged. While police would not confirm, it is learnt that Mr. Komatireddy was taken to Miryalguda police station.

Enquiries revealed that the Congress MLA would probably not be released immediately on personal surety. Apart from the foundation-laying function at Gandhamvaarigudem, the Ministers were also scheduled to visit the site of a lift irrigation project at Brahmanavellamna that would lift water from Udayasagaram nearby.