Many local TRS leaders also oppose the decision but they were not coming out openly: E. Swarna

Congress senior leader and former Mayor of Warangal Errabelli Swarna lashed out at the TRS leaders and the Chief Minister for trying to divide the historic Warangal city by creating Hanamkonda district.

She along with former MLA K. Sridhar appealed to people to make the bandh call given by the Opposition parties protesting the decision on Hanamkonda district a success.

Ms. Swarna said that the people of Warangal district were regret voting the TRS to power as it was going against their wishes and demands. None in the district asked for Hanamkonda district as people are proud of their rich legacy and heritage.

It was wrong to criticise the Opposition parties for questioning an unwise decision of the State Government.

“Mr. KCR does not honour his own word. Did he deliver a single promise made to people of Warangal during his three visits? People are not ready to accept for division of the city in the name of Hanamkonda district,” she said.

The local TRS leaders should prevail upon Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao and ensure that Warangal city is not divided. Many local TRS leaders were also opposing the decision but they were not coming out openly. They should all jointly appeal to the Chief Minister to not to divide the city.

The Congress leaders said that they had given bandh call as part of their protest against the decision on Hanamkonda district. It was a democratic protest. It was wrong to point a finger at us for giving a bandh call. “The TRS did a lot of such things during the movement. They raided and damaged properties of Congress MLAs and ministers. We are not doing such things but only wish to express public opinion through this bandh,” Ms. Swarna explained.

The Congress would undertake a series of protests if the State Government failed to withdraw its decision to create Hanamkonda district dividing Warangal city, she added.