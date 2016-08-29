Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao has directed the officials to complete the Kaleswaram works at the earliest.

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao has directed the officials to complete the Kaleswaram works at the earliest. Presiding over a review meeting held at Siddipet along with MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said that only 10 per cent of land acquisition at Karimnagar was completed and action plan had to be submitted so that the work execution touches 50 per cent by the next meeting.

He has suggested the officials to convince people to part with their lands for the early completion of projects. Mr. Harish Rao said that land purchasing should be completed before the formation of new districts.