Collector Neetu Prasad instructed the district authorities to identify sites and offices for the location of various offices in the proposed new districts in Jagtial and Peddapalli towns.

At a meeting with the district officials on Thursday, the Collector informed the authorities to ensure that all the government offices are located at one place in the Collectorate complex. Similarly, the divisional-level offices should be also located on the same premises at one location, she said.

She instructed the officials to preserve all the files by scanning and taking photo copies and distribute the same to the new districts.

Superintendent of Police D. Joel Davis said that the administration is taking all measures for the allocation of staff to the respective new districts for effective functioning. Additional JC A Nagendra, DRO Veerabrahmaiah, CPO Subba Rao and others were also present.