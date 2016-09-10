Building permission will only be given if a person applying for the same plants saplings on the site

Hereafter, if anyone applies for building permission, residential or commercial, he/she should be prepared to ensure that sufficient number of saplings are planted in the site, else the municipal corporation will not release the building plan or issue occupancy certificate for any plots above 100 sq. metres.

Giving a boost to the government’s efforts to increase green cover in urban areas, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has issued orders making it mandatory to plant small or medium variety saplings before building plans are released in the city. Accordingly, for any plot between 101 and 200 sq. metres, five saplings should be planted, between 201 and 300 sq. mts – 10 saplings, 301 and above – 10 saplings plus five for every increase of 100 sq. metres for residential areas. For commercial areas below 200 sq. mts, two saplings should be planted, between 201 and 500 sq. metres – four saplings, 501-1000 sq. mtrs – six saplings and for above 1,001 sq. metres – six saplings plus two for every increase of 100 sq. metres.

For industrial areas, norms of the Pollution Control Board have to be followed. In case a plot owner does not follow the rules, the civic body will take up the work of planting the saplings and recover the same, said Principal Secretary M.G. Gopal in the orders issued recently. The orders came into vogue following a representation made by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) seeking government’s nod for creating a provision in the building rules making plantation of saplings mandatory.