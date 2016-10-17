Remembering Sabari:Adivasis taking part in the Sabari Smruthi Yatra at Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.— PHOTO: G.N. RAO

Yatra celebrating devotion of Sabari to Lord Rama has Adivasis turn out in traditional gear

Scores of Adivasis from different corners of Bhadrachalam Agency participated in a religious procession christened ‘Sabari Smruti Yatra’ held in memory of pious tribal woman Sabari, an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, in the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

A large number of devotees witnessed the event organised by the Endowments Department in honour of Sabari, a notable character in Ramayana. Spiritual exuberance marked the Giri Pradakshina and other religious ceremonies held at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple on the occasion.

Clad in traditional attire, Adivasis performed traditional dances like ‘ Kommu Koya ’ to the accompaniment of pulsating drum beats, showcasing their innate flair for music and dance. Sporting distinctive headgear, Adivasi youth displayed arrows and bows symbolising their expertise in archery.

The Adivasis offered fruits and flowers brought with them from their traditional habitat to the presiding deity of the historic shrine.

Earlier, the Collector of newly-formed Bhadradri district, Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, inaugurated the ‘Sabari Smruti Yatra’ by garlanding the portrait of Sabari inside the temple complex.

A host of officials from the district headquarters town of Kothagudem, among others, participated in the inaugural ceremony.