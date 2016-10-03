Chief Minister to begin work on Vijaya Dasami day

The stage is set for full-fledged functioning of the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) from the Interim Secretariat Complex (ISC) at Velagapudi in Guntur district from Monday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be formally entering his chambers there on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dasami on October 11. Barring minor works, all the six blocks are ready for occupation by the hundreds of officers and employees most of whom have already shifted to Vijayawada and Guntur cities.

A Central Command and Control Unit is being set up in the first block to enable Mr. Naidu monitor the administration in districts regularly. Instructions have been issued to the employees to report for duties before noon.

Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker has reviewed the preparations and ordered the heads of departments to get the government functioning from the ISC without any major hitch.