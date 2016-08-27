Students of Nasr School put on display models on Telangana at a two-day exhibition

The 1,000-pillar temple of Hanamkonda and the church in Warangal. A model of the Hitec city that’s a pride of the City of Pearls, apart from models of Hyderabad as a smart city and Telangana as a smart State. Miniatures of a temple and a mosque and a Metro Rail model and the ultimate was visualisation of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ (Golden State) would be.

These and more were products of hard work put in for weeks by students from Class VI to XII of Nasr School.

Members of all the five houses in the school – Emerald, Topaz, Sapphire, Ruby and Amethyst – enthusiastically participated in the endeavour and showcased their exhibits with specific themes. The Emerald House depicted the political and economic life of the new State by staging a play on the agitation in Osmania University while Topaz chose ‘History of Telangana’ as its topic, using a timeline of Telangana over the years and models of landmarks in the 10 districts, including the historic Charminar. Those belonging to the Amethyst House showcased ‘Art and Craft’ displaying how Hyderabad’s famous ‘Lac’ bangles were made, bronze casting and Bidri sculpture and showed a handloom fabric with a live presentation using a loom.

Inaugurating the two-day exhibition here on Friday, Advisor to Government of Telangana A.K. Goel interacted with students belonging to all the houses and took them on a journey, telling them about the culture, history, tradition and greatness of Telangana that was created after a long-drawn-out struggle.

The Retired IAS officer minced no words conveying his appreciation of students’ creativity and imagination, even as secretary and director of Nasr Education Trust, Qutbuddin and Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed, respectively, principals Madhubala Kapoor (girls school) and Hafeezuddin Ahmed (boys) beamed with pride.