Workshop on micro controllers begins

A three-day national workshop on ‘embedded system-based micro controllers’ for polytechnic students began at the Jyothismathi Institute of Technology and Sciences (JITS) here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the workshop, B. Rajagopal, principal, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Government Polytechnic College for Women, said there were ample opportunities for the students after completing their polytechnic courses. He urged students to improve their communication skills.

Expressing concern over excessive use of smartphones, Mr. Rajagopal urged students to accord priority to their academics.

JITS principal V. Bugga Rao said that the institute was providing classes in various controllers to the students by experts from Hyderabad to make them perfect in the subject of micro controllers.

Chairman J. Sagar Rao and director K. Venkat Rao informed the students to utilise the workshop to upgrade their skills to excel in their career.