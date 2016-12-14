Woman killed in accident

A woman was killed and four others injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a school bus at Ramanujavaram in Manuguru mandal on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Bayyaram-Manuguru main road at Ramanujavaram, when the autorickshaw driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the rear of a school bus bound for Manuguru at around 9 a.m.

A woman passenger seated in the autorickshaw died on the spot due to the impact. Four others, including a four-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries.

The police identified the deceased as K. Sattamma, 45, of Mangapet in neighbouring Bhoopalapally district. The injured passengers were taken to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam.

However, none of the students on board the school bus were injured.