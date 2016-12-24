Traditional gongadi finds no takers

Dull business: A seller of gongadi at the weekly shandy in Karimnagar town on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By K M Dayashankar

more-in

Gongadi, the traditional woolen blanket of Telangana region, is on the verge of extinction with the advent of mill-made woolen blankets in Karimnagar district.

Every Saturday, the weekly shandy (angadi) on the busy Gandhi road would be flooded with gongadi makers who arrive here from far-flung places to sell their blankets. And there were many who would buy the blankets woven using the wool of the local Deccani black sheep.

But the sale has come down drastically owing to mill-made blankets from various branded companies capturing the market.

“I am not even selling two gongadis till evening. One complain from people is that the hand-woven blankets itch and so they prefer the mill-made ones,” said Sallu Mannemma, a resident of Laxmipur village in Manakondur mandal.

Egula Pedda Agaiah, a manufacturer who had arrived here from Podur village in Kodimial mandal to sell gongadis, said there were no takers for the traditional blanket which would protect people from the chilling winter. “We at least spend eight days weaving one gongadi, but we hardly sell them. They are even priced decently (Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,500) depending on the quality of the wool,” he said.

S. Komuraiah of Chenjarla village in Manakondur mandal, who was at the weekly shandy to purchase gongadi, said the present generation was not interested in buying the traditional blanket. “I had purchased two gongadi blankets and use them both as blanket and bedsheet,” he said.

The Golla Kuruma community, which is involved in rearing of sheep, complains that, of late, the sheep-rearers prefer to breed sheep for meat than for wool to get more profit.

The members of the community suggest that the government take measures to promote the traditional gongadi and rearing of black Deccani sheep for wool.