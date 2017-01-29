Sania eyes seventh Grand Slam title

more-in

Sania Mirza is just one step away from another moment of crowning glory. The best-ever Indian women’s tennis player will be partnering Ivon Dodig of Croatia in the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open on Sunday — in search of her seventh overall Grand Slam title.

The 30-year-old Telangana Brand Ambassador, who adores Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer who incidentally will be battling against arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the men’s singles final preceding her match, preferred to stay in the “comfort zone” in Melbourne having an early dinner with father Imran Mirza and other close friends and family members.

For the record, this will be Sania’s fifth final in the Australian Open and the seventh mixed doubles final overall.

A stunning achievement by the Hyderabadi given the innumerable times Sania had to overcome hurdles — both on and off the court. The most serious being the career-threatening injury a few years ago which almost even forced her to give up sport.

But, typical of her character, Sania has bounced back every time the critics have written off.

Just imagine, the charismatic tennis player is still the World No. 1 in women’s doubles for close to two years now — that itself another terrific achievement considering that tennis is one of the most popular sport across the world.

Ironically, India is yet to produce any woman tennis player who can be called one who carry on the legacy of Sania.

A clear hint that she belongs to a different breed — a cut above the rest when it comes to displaying the indomitable fighting spirit.

By her own confession, the biggest disappointment for Sania last year has been missing the Olympic medal in Rio Games.

Sania is not known to talk big about her targets but feels she would love to win a couple of more Grand slams.

Irrespective of what the result will be on Sunday, it will still be an emphatic statement that Sania still means business in the world of tennis.