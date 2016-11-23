RTC bus hire charges slashed

The TSRTC has slashed charges for hiring its buses by public on different occasions. According to a release here on Wednesday, while the RTC used to charge Rs. 12,300 for Palle Velugu buses, it has been brought down to Rs. 6,000 during slack season. During peak season it would charge Rs. 6,500.

For express bus service the amount has been reduced from Rs. 14,280 to Rs. 7,200 in slack season and to Rs. 7,600 during peak season. The number of hours for hiring has been reduced from 24 to eight and people can chose from among nine slabs available. In addition to cancelling reservation charges, pick up and dropping facilities have also been made available.