One lakh sheep units to be distributed: Harish Rao

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that as many as one lakh sheep units will be distributed to the shepherd community in the State in this financial year.

Participating in a programme of shepherd community held at district headquarters on Sunday Mr. Harish Rao said that the leaders of the community neglected the beneficiaries for the past several years and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been making all out efforts to benefit the community.

“Year 2017 will be the year of the shepherd and fishermen. We will construct a sheep market at an estimated cost of Rs. 1 crore at Siddipet shortly on 10 acres. We have also appointed as many as 120 veterinary doctors. Similarly a Kalyana mandapam will also be constructed for the community members,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing them. He also distributed cheques to them.