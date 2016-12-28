Need for yarn bank in Sircilla stressed

more-in

Additional Secretary (Textiles) Pushpa Subramanyam has called upon the entrepreneurs and powerloom weavers to utilise the Central Government schemes for the development of Textile Park to produce value-added fabric in the district.

Ms. Pushpa Subramanyam along with State Textiles and Handlooms director Shailaja Ramayyar, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and AD (handlooms and textiles) P Ashok Rao inspected the Textile Park here on Tuesday. She inspected the modern looms sanctioned by the Centre as part of the modernisation of the existing powerlooms.

Interacting with the stakeholders, Ms. Pushpa stressed on the need for the yarn bank in Sircilla town to meet the demand and she also favoured modernisation of dyeing units to different varieties of fabric.

Instructing them to modernise their existing looms to produce value added fabric to meet the demand in the market, she promised to provide necessary training to the powerloom weavers to produce fabric having demand in the market.

Informing the authorities to ensure that the entrepreneurs set up tsheir units in the vacant plots in the Textile Park, she said that Union Government was mulling power subsidy to the textile sector after discussing it with the State government. She also interacted with the weavers and inquired about the problems faced by them due to demonetisation.

She said that the Union government had modernised 5,500 powerlooms in the town and still another 30,000 looms have to be modernised.