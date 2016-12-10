LI scheme inaugurated, Singur water released

more-in

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said Congress leaders have been creating hurdles in the construction of irrigation projects and instigating farmers to file cases in the High Court.

“We know who filed cases and at whose behest. We got all the details and this will be exposed in the Assembly sessions that will commence from December 15. Let the people know the true colours of Congress,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing farmers after releasing water to M. Baga Reddy canals from Singur reservoir, and after inaugurating Silapuram Rajanarasimha Lift Irrigation scheme here on Thursday.

Indirectly referring to former Deputy Chief Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, the Minister said that cases were filed on the name of persons who died six years ago.

Singur water is presently being released for about 30,000 acres under canals and 8,000 acres under tanks, the Minister said water will be provided for another 10,000 acres by February 2017. Stating that only two tmcft water was allotted for irrigation from Singur earlier, Mr. Rao said that from today it is being increased to four tmcft to cater the needs of farmers in Pulkal, Andol, Sadashivapet and Munipally mandals.

“We are able to get Singur water for irrigation purposes as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took up the issue way back as 2004 with All India Congress Committee and the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson. Then only two tmcft water was allotted for irrigation from the reservoir. Though the project was initiated in 2005-06, it was not completed during the 10-year rule of the Congress. Now we have completed it and are supplying water for irrigation purposes,” said Mr. Rao urging farmers not to waste water.