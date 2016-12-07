Kuntala environs get a clean look

more-in

For the first time in its recent history, the pristine Kuntala waterfall in Neredigonda mandal of Adilabad district saw cleaning up of its surroundings with the police department taking up Swacch Bharat at the scenic place.

Over 100 Home Guards and about 10 forest field staff joined hands to clean the place of discarded plastic and other material.

Adilabad Superintendent of Police M. Sreenivas led the effort by participating in the cleaning programme. He said the litter which could be found all over actually spoiled the beauty of the place and required such an effort.

“Today being the 54th Home Guards raising day, its was only appropriate that we celebrate it in this manner,” the SP said. “We have also provided about 20 garbage bins at strategic places for the visitors to dispose of the refuse,” he added. The effort was supported by locals and others who promised to curb the incidence of litter at the place. Utnoor DSP S. Malla Reddy, Ichoda CI A. Karunakar, Neredigonda SI S. Venkanna and RI B. James and RSI B. Peddaiah also participated besides Forest Range Officer Gulab Singh.