Komoravelli Mallanna brahmotsavam begins

A large number of devotees attended the brahmotsavam of Komoravelli Mallanna located at Komoravelli in Cheryal mandal of Siddipet district, which began on Sunday. For the first time, the programme was being held in Siddipet district.

Participating in the programme, Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said the celestial wedding of Kethaki and Mallikarjuna Swamy was held with devotion. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the celestial wedding in the past and promised to develop the area. Steps are already in place for the same. For the first time, we are spending funds on the temples. Vemulavada, Yadadri, Komoravelli, and Basara are an example of this,” he said, adding that the government would respect the feelings of the devotees and act accordingly.

He was indirectly referring to reports which appeared in the press that the main deity of the temple may be changed.

For the first time, Kalyanotsavam was held with a golden throne for the deity.

Mr. Rao said roads were laid at a cost of Rs. 5 crore at Komoravelli, and another Rs. 1.5 crore would be sanctioned after discussing the same with the concerned Minister.

Bathing water was being supplied from the Mission Bhagiratha project. Devadula water was filled in the tank and Sulabh complexes were set up at six locations.

A Harita restaurant would also be built shortly, Mr. Rao said.

Cinematography Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy, and Lok Sabha MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy also participated in the celebration.