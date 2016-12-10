Kerala players bag medals at SGF judo

more-in

KARIMNAGAR: Players from Kerala started their winning streak at the 62nd School Games Federation of India judo championship for under 17 years on the first day of the competitions on Saturday by winning a gold and bronze medal.

The judo competitions were being conducted at Manair High School on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. In the 40 kgs boys category, Kerala player Lokesh bagged gold medal, Vittal Maliappa (Karnataka) silver and Robert Chirom (Manipur) and Deep Patel (Gujarat) secured bronze each.

In the girls 36 kgs category, Meera (Punjab) secured gold, Kalyani Raut (Maharashtra) silver medal, Anitha (Kerala) and Dawani Patel (Gujarat) secured bronze medals.