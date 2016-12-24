Implement SC order on equal pay: CITU

Demanding the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement on equal pay for equal work, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Warangal urban district committee, staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Scores of contract workers, outsourced staff, and temporary and daily wage workers of different sectors took part in the protest. A rally was taken out from Arts College to the Collector’s office.

CITU state secretary P. Bhaskar said contract, casual, and temporary employees working in the public sector, private industries, and corporations would benefit from the implementation of the order.

He demanded the State government to implement the same immediately. “Contract workers work on par with permanent personnel. The discrimination in pay should end,” Mr. Bhaskar said.

District president Yada Naik said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised the regularisation of contract workers but failed to keep the promise even after two years of coming to power.