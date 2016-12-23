Telangana

Four get jail in woman’s suicide case

Sub-Court Judge Lalitha has awarded two years of imprisonment and Rs. 5,000 penalty each for four persons in the suicide case of a woman.

According to police, one Sidamma of Medak town had committed suicide on March 9, in 2015, unable to bear the harassment by in-laws. Police registered a case and investigated in which it was proved that K. Venkataiah, K. Lingam, Padma and Swaroopa harassed and instigated her to commit suicide. As the crime was proved, they were awarded imprisonment by the judge.

