Do not discriminate against the HIV\AIDS-affected

District Legal Services Authority secretary Bhavani Chandra has called upon all sections of the society not to discriminate and ill-treat the HIV-affected persons as they have every right to live on par with other people in the country.

Participating in World AIDS Day celebrations here on Thursday, she said that there were laws to prevent the discrimination against the HIV\AIDS patients and assured them of providing free legal assistance. Joint Collector B. Srinivas stressed on the need for eradication of dreaded disease by educating the people and added that the Government was providing free medicines to the HIV\AIDS-infected patients.

District Medical & Health Officer A. Rajesham said that the incidence of HIV\AIDS was coming down drastically in the district due to the campaign launched by the medical department and others. He said that the infected persons should accord priority for counselling and ART treatment and get TB detection tests done.

Earlier, Karimnagar MLA G. Kamalakar and Mayor S. Ravinder Singh flagged off a rally from Circus Grounds. Deputy DM&HOs Sujatha and Ravinder, DMO Rajagopal and others were also present.