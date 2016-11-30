Demonetisation is the new disrupter in Indian politics: Sanjay Dalmia

more-in

SANGAREDDY: “Demonetisation, the landmark reform announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the new disrupter in Indian politics,” former Rajya Sabha member and chairman Dalmia Group of Companies Sanjay Dalmia said.

Addressing students of Woxsen School of Business at its campus in Munipally mandal on Tuesday evening, head of the global business conglomerate said: “For many politicians, money power is the lifeline. Cash is king in Indian politics.”

“Payments to workers, wages for people to attend political rallies/meetings, distribution of gifts to lure voters, feeding them are part of that. Candidates and or parties use money collected from undisclosed sources. Nearly three-quarters of incomes of political parties is collected from undisclosed sources,” he explained.

Demonetisation could be the death knell for political parties and politicians. Prime Minister Modi is the new disrupter in Indian politics, he said.

“Disruptions have happened in so many fields, but, this is the first time we will witness disruption in politics,” the former MP said, according to a release here on Wednesday.

Mr. Dalmia said decision to demonetise old Rs. 500 and Rs 1,000 notes will radically alter the political landscape. It has the potential of cleaning up the monetary system of the country, he added.

Answering a question, if ease of doing business really changed as claimed by the government, Mr. Dalmia replied that the ease of doing business has not changed so much and the red tapism and bureaucracy continues to prevail.