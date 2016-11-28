Telangana

Couple ends life in Amruthapur

Bodies of the young couple who had committed suicide by jumping into an irrigation tank at Amruthapur under Dichpally police station limits were retrieved and handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination, here on Monday.

According to the police, the couple Duppala Gangadhar (25) and Roja (21) quarrelled over family issues and decided to end life last night. Both reached the tank bund and again quarrelled in the morning. Some persons who saw them but did not take it seriously.

First, body of Roja was traced in the morning and after a few hours Gangadhar’s body was also fished out, said the police.

