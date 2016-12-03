CM checks progress of works in adopted villages

more-in

Common house warming ceremony on December 23

SIDDIPET: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials to complete the development works before last week of this month in Erravalli and Narsannapet villages. He has reportedly told the meeting of village development committee (VDC) that the common house warming ceremony will be held on December 23rd.

However, the officials said that they had no information regarding the ceremony.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao visited both Erravalli and Narsannapet villages in Markuk mandal of the district on Friday and inspected the ongoing works like double bedroom houses, community hall and plantation. He also interacted with village development committee (VDC) members and asked them about the progress of the works and enquired with the contractor by what time the works can be completed. He has also visited and inspected Panduranga Sagar works.

Speaking to officials later, the Chief Minister directed them to complete the works before December last week. Common house warming ceremony in these villages was expected to be taken up before Sankranthi in 2017, if the works were completed.

Mineral Development Corporation chairman S. Subhash Reddy, Collector P Venkataram Reddy and others were present.