Benefit from SHE teams, women told

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy urged women to utilise the services of SHE teams to check eve-teasing in the district.

In a press note here on Friday, he said the SHE teams officers were moving in civilian clothes and keeping a vigil on the activities of hooligans and eve-teasers at all busy centres, bus stops, and other establishments.

Mr. Reddy urged women and girls to lodge complaints via e-mail at sheteamknr@gmail.com or through their Facebook page. They could also text on their WhatsApp number 9440795182 or SHE teams in-charge inspector on 9440900986.

The Commissioner said the SHE teams were trained in martial arts to tackle any kind of situation and punish the culprits who eve-tease and harass women in the district.

