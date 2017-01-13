Balayya fan buys ticket for Rs. 1 lakh

more-in

Balakrishna’s 100th movie has created a new record when a die-hard fan of the Gautamiputra Satakarni hero bought the first ticket for ₹100100.

The ticket was bought in the benefit show organised at a theatre in the city.

The die-hard fan, Innamuri Gopichand, received the ticket from film actor Nara Rohit, a close relative of Balakrishna and nephew of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Though the trend of fans spending huge amounts to watch the first show of their favourite hero’s film is quite common in Telugu states, this is the first time that a benefit show ticket got such a massive response.

The money from the sale of the tickets would be donated to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute was established in 1989 by father of actor and Hindupur MLA N. Balakrishna, late Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao.

It is named after Mr. Balakrishna’s mother and the actor. The Hindupur MLA is presently heading the board of trustees managing the hospital.