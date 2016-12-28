Adilabad shivers as cold wave continues

Traders from Rajasthan preparing to visit villages to sell colourful blankets and other winter items, in Adilabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. HARPAL SINGH;S. HARPAL SINGH - S_ HARPAL SINGH

Thanks to chilly winds from the North, Adilabad continues to be in the grip of a cold wave. The minimum temperature plunged below the 5.5 degree Celsius mark on Wednesday, making it one of the coldest morning this season.

According to agronomist at Adilabad Agriculture Research Station D. Mohan Das, the minimum temperature began plummeting in the middle of the month. On December 19, the district recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degree C, followed immediately by 5.2 degree the next day, which was the coldest day of the season.

The cold wave has brought a windfall for sellers of winter wear, blankets, and other woollen material, many of whom come from the northern States. They tour rural areas carrying blankets and rugs every morning.

The chilly mornings, however, ensure that work gets a delayed start. Labourers find it difficult to begin work around 9 a.m. or even 10 a.m. when the weather is still cold.