Ganesh immersion procession passed off peacefully in Medak district on Thursday. The entire procession route was illuminated while Mahaboobsagar in Sangareddy, Rachannabavi in Sadashivapet, Annasagar in Jogipet, Kamlacheruvu in Narayanakhed, Koutur tank in Medak, Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet, Kyasaram Kunta in Gajwel and Saki Cheruvu in Patancheru were decked up for immersion. Idol immersion began in the evening which continued till late in the night. Police officials informed that immersion of some idols may stretch till Friday morning. As many as 8,027 idols were installed in the district and more than one third of them have already been immersed at various location. It was estimated that about 600 huge idols would be immersed on Thursday night or Friday morning. About 1,000 police personnel were deployed for the smooth conduct of Ganesh procession which was supervised by four DSPs. SP S. Chandrasekhar Reddy monitored the procession from the command control room.