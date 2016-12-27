‘Why was fact-finding team detained?’

more-in

WARANGAL URBAN: Revolutionary poet Varavara Rao has said the police detained seven members of Telangana Democractic Front while they were proceeding towards Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, Mr. Varavara Rao said a seven member team was going to Chhattisgarh on a fact finding mission into the recent encounter killing of Maoist party leader Sayanna alias Jagath.

The team was detained by the police at Dummugudem in Kothagudem district and they were handed over to Konta police in Chattisgarh.

Varavara Rao sought to know why they were detained and why they were handed over to Chattisgarh police.

“The team comprises people from different walks of life and they just wanted to know how the encounter took place. I tried to speak to Telangana Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy but he is not responding,” he said.

The Telangana Praja Front demanded that the Chhattisgarh police release the arrested persons immediately.

Mr. Varavara Rao also accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of stifling the democracy by refusing permission to hold a meeting at Peddapalli in memory of Akula Bhumaiah.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao acknowledged the role of Bhumaiah in separate Telangana movement. He held several meetings such as this. We wonder why this government headed by same KCR is refusing permissions to hold meetings?” the civil rights activist sought to know.