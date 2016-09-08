Hurriyat leader Abdul Ghani Bhat on Wednesday said the all-party delegation should have been treated “warmly.”

“I believe that the all-party delegation should have been treated warmly. I did so, though I could not offer them tea. They had come for a dialogue but talks for the heck of it would yield nothing. My suggestion would be that one should not fight anger with anger.

“The first step towards genuine dialogue process would be to resume talks between India and Pakistan and our inclusion for a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir,” said Muslim Conference chief Prof. Bhat.

His remarks come in the backdrop of Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani refusing to open the door to parliamentarians on September 4 in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, spokesman of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq refuted the accusations made regarding the security cover and alleged perks to separatists.

“It is rubbish and lies. Travel expenses were provided to the leaders by organisations like the U.N., the OIC and other forums. Why would India extend favours like hotels and medical facilities?” asked a Hurriyat spokesman.

He said police personnel provided to separatist leaders “were based on the State’s own threat assessment.”