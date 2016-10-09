On their toes:NSS students performing yoga at Kamaraj College in Thoothukudi on Saturday. —Photo : N. Rajesh

Yoga training programme was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Kamaraj College here on Saturday.

D. Nagarajan, College Principal, inaugurated the programme at the college auditorium.

After inaugurating, he appealed to the participants to learn to live with nature and enjoy it.

He said people should apply yoga techniques to stay healthy throughout their life. Yoga master Sendurpandian performed various asanas and around 150 students followed suit.

A team of NSS Project Officers including A. Devaraj, P. Periyasami and Ponnuthai coordinated the programme.